Who Wore It Best: Hillary Scott or Selena Gomez?

Check these ladies out! At the 2017 Academy of Country Music Awards, Hillary Scott rocked a checked Proenza Schouler stunner. Just one month prior, Selena Gomez had slipped on a different version of the same skin-baring dress. See the photos below and let Us know who you think wore it best!

John Shearer/WireImage

On Sunday, April 2, Lady Antebellum's frontwoman, 31, strutted Las Vegas' ACMs red carpet in the $2,990 long-sleeve viscose and silk frock (barneys.com). She paired the dress, which has an asymmetrical handkerchief hem, with $162 iridescent Kurt Geiger stiletto sandals (kurtgeiger.com).

To add sparkle to her look, the mom of 3-year-old Eisele (with husband of four years, drummer Chris Tyrrell) donned David Webb gems, including 18-karat-gold and platinum earrings with jade and diamonds. The "You Look Good" singer wore pale pink lipstick and styled her flowing, chestnut hair in loose waves.

Robert Kamau/GC Images

The month before, Gomez wore a black-and-white version of the same patterned frock to an NYC panel for her new Netflix series, 13 Reasons Why, on February 8. The "It Ain't Me" singer's dress had additional cutouts and capped sleeves. Gomez, 24, opted for natural-looking makeup and straight hair. She finished her look with black peep-toe heels.

We think both ladies stunned in their outfits, but want you to weigh in: Who wore it best, Scott or Gomez? Vote in the Stylish poll below!