Hollywood Is Already Wearing These $30 Sunglasses Launching June 1

Here’s what we know about Privé Eyewear: It’s a new sunglass brand launching eight unisex styles priced at $29.95 on privegoods.com and Amazon on June 1, and celebrities such as Hailee Steinfeld and Ashley Benson are already fans. In a sea of sunnies that oftentimes cost $200 or more a pop, these affordable styles ensure that you can summer in style without breaking the bank. Our favorites include The Ace, modeled by Steinfeld, the Cougar (square-ish supermodel frames) and The Activist (octagon shades that scream trendsetter). The future is bright — and only three weeks away!

Hailee Steinfeld

“I can’t wait to share this with you …” The Edge of Seventeen actress (modeling The Ace aviator style) posted on May 6.

#BTS | @iamjamiefoxx wearing The Escobar | #PriveGoods | Launching June 1 | A post shared by PRIVÉ GOODS (@privegoods) on Apr 18, 2017 at 3:44pm PDT

Jamie Foxx

“My own design … reframe your life,” the actor (in The Godfather frames) Instagrammed on May 2.

#PriveGoods | launching June 1 | A post shared by PRIVÉ GOODS (@privegoods) on Apr 3, 2017 at 3:22pm PDT

Ashley Benson

“Rocking my @privegoods glasses,” the Pretty Little Liars lead (also in The Ace design) posted April 3.

| @jeremypiven wearing The Ace | #PriveGoods | Launching June 1 | A post shared by PRIVÉ GOODS (@privegoods) on Apr 20, 2017 at 5:47pm PDT

Jeremy Piven

Clad in a printed button-down and The Producer shades, the Mr. Selfridge star (on April 18) posted, “Friday well spent by the ocean … this little guy trying to steal the show yet again."

