He prepped Adele's face for the Grammys and Justin Timberlake for the Golden Globes. And now, Ole Henriksen, facialist to the stars, is giving our own Christina Garibaldi the "Ole glow" before she flies out to L.A. for the 2017 Academy Awards!

You May Also Like Oscars Flashback! See Emma Stone’s Best Red Carpet Transformations

Henriksen gave our video correspondent, who's going to be on the red carpet interviewing the stars at the Oscars on Sunday, February 26, his celeb-loved Power Peel. But before he did that, he soothed her face with a simple mix that you can make at home, whether you're heading to a black-tie event or just a night on the town.

The trick, he says, is to fill your sink one-third of the way with warm water, then add a few drops of lavender essential oil. Dunk a terry cloth face towel in the sink, ring it out and then apply it to your face. Repeat that five times, back-to-back, and your face will be instantly calm.

"The lavender is calming and soothing to the skin, and the aroma is intoxicating!" the skin guru says. "Just relax into the moment and let the mix interact with your skin."

Watch Henriksen create his at-home treatment live, and keep watching to see many more of his all-star products in action, including his famous peel!

Be a trendsetter! Sign up now for the Stylish by Us Weekly newsletters to get celeb fashion, beauty tips, and more delivered directly to your inbox.