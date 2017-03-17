UK Press Pool/UK Press via Getty

Talk about a quick switch! Duchess Kate made two public appearances — and a cross-Channel trip! — on Friday, March 17, and she used a tried-and-true hair trick for flawless tresses at both.

With Prince William by her side (making his first post-ski trip appearance), the Duchess of Cambridge, 35, met the Irish Guard while wearing her brunette strands rolled up into a chic chignon and tucked under an emerald Lock & Co. hat. Ever the theme dresser, she finished her St. Patrick's Day ensemble with a green, double-breasted Catherine Walker coat with velvet accents and green suede pumps by Gianvito Rossi.

Karwai Tang/WireImage

Her husband, 34, looked dapper in his Irish Guard uniform, complete with gold ropes adorning the military jacket, plus a matching cap.

Richard Pohle - WPA Pool/Getty

After the couple took in the parade — and, as she has almost every year since 2012, Kate pinned the guard's giant hound with a ceremonial sprig — the couple jetted off to Paris to begin their visit of the city. While the duchess continued on with her festive green coat and shoes, she made one major change to her look: She ditched her hat and let her hair down. The result? Extra bouncy curls, the always-welcome by-product of an unleashed updo. Just brush, spritz the roots with a little dry shampoo for volume and you're ready to ride!

Samir Hussein/WireImage

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge, who share son Prince George, 3, and daughter Princess Charlotte, 22 months, are on a two-day royal tour of the French capital, where Prince William's mother, the late Princess Diana, tragically died in a car crash almost 20 years ago. The royal couple will meet with the president, Francois Hollande. After that, they'll be guests of honor at a dinner at the British ambassador's residence.



