Olivia Culpo Tells Us How to Take the Perfect Instagram Pic

Want to boost those social media likes? Well, Olivia Culpo knows a thing or two about capturing the perfect Instagram pic. Stylish caught up with the former beauty queen and fashion maven in New York City on Wednesday, August 16, at an intimate DSW workshop where the style ambassador revealed her tricks on snapping a great photo!

Step one: Perfect lighting! “Find a big window, the more sun the better. Definitely getting lighting is key and then once you get the lighting, look for your angles,” she explained to Stylish. “If you don’t have good lighting, don’t even try.”

Xin Wang

Her second piece of advice: “Zero in on exactly what you want your audience to see.” She told Us, “Whether it’s the shoe, the color, the trend, the handbag or the scenery, you have to make sure the picture captures that,” adding, “Sometimes that takes trying a few different angles and different set-ups."

At the launch, Culpo also showed Us her September DSW edits, revealing that her collaboration with the shoe empire came from fans always asking where she buys her outfits and accessories. “I love the DSW collaboration because I get to show them my edits, and they’re so accessible for every girl and for so many different occasions. The way that I’m able to style them and show them how I would wear it, I think is really helpful.”

As for the 25-year-old's favorite fall essential, over-the-knee boots top the list. “I have an over-the-knee boot in every heel and every color. I will never get rid of them. They’re so versatile, and you can wear them day or night.”

