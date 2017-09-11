Morning Makeup Tip: How to Speed Up Your Blow Dry

Here at Stylish, we want our readers to look their best 24/7, so we’re taking a page from Us Weekly’s On-Air Correspondent Christina Garibaldi’s playbook for our video series Morning Makeup Tip. Garibaldi gets glam daily for the cameras, learning the easiest tips and tricks while she gets her makeup done.



In today’s video, Garibaldi gets the scoop from makeup artist Karla Duarte on the rule of thumb when it comes to cutting down the time it takes to dry your hair.



While it’s all well and good to want to style your hair every morning, sometimes time constraints can cramp your style — especially when it comes to a blow dry. Thoroughly drying one’s hair can often take a ton of time, so many people skin the step entirely.



Duarte shows Us the best technique to employ while drying your hair to ensure that you leave the house coiffed, but still on time for work.

