How to Dress for Special Events When You're Pregnant

Welcome back to our maternity style series. If you didn’t catch the first two episodes, click here for how to wear the best celebrity maternity styles and here for how to make non-maternity clothes work for every single one of those nine months. We've shared tips on how to dress your best during pregnancy when bigger may not always seem, well, better — for your personal style. In this week’s episode, Us style writer Monique Meneses and fashion expert Lindsay Albanese recommend outfits that you can wear to your baby shower, if you’re a bridesmaid and as a wedding guest. Watch the video, then shop the styles!

Wedding Guest

Tip: Embrace structured pieces with tailoring in soft, muted tones. Our pick: The Tulip Dress by Hatch Collection. ($238, shopbop.com for similar styles)

Baby Shower

Tip: Don’t be afraid to try a new color or print to elevate your outfit. Remember: Lightweight fabrics move with you and not only look great, but are comfortable, too. Try For Love and Lemons’ Luciana Swing Dress. ($288, shop.forloveandlemons.com)

Bridesmaid

Tip: Maxi-length dresses elongate the body and work well with either flats or wedges. Get the look with Fillyboo Maternity’s Wonder Years Maxi Dress in Blush. ($310, fillyboomaternity.com)

