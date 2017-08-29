Morning Makeup Tip: How to Fill In Your Eyebrows

Here at Stylish, we want our readers to look their best 24/7, so we’re taking a page from Us Weekly’s On-Air Correspondent Christina Garibaldi’s playbook for our video series Morning Makeup Tip. Garibaldi gets glam daily for the cameras, learning the easiest tips and tricks while she gets her makeup done.



In today’s video, Garibaldi gets the details from makeup artist Karla Duarte on the techniques you should use to fill in your eyebrows.



Full, thick brows are all the rage. But, for those of Us who have thinner brows, you can fake it — you just have to know how.



Duarte shows Us the best way to fill in your brows for a fuller, groomed appearance.



To see Garibaldi’s full glam session watch the Facebook Live below!

