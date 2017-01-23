Kevork Djansezian/Getty

By now, we all know that three (celebrities) make a trend, so when we spotted six major ponytail looks in a row during awards season 2017, we were sold. Usually reserved for hat-hair fix-its and the sweltering dog days of summer, the ponytail, as seen on Jennifer Lopez, Sienna Miller, Tracee Ellis Ross and others, has officially been elevated from its messy-casual status to the epitome of red carpet glamour. Check out some of our favorite styles:

The Low Slick-Back (above)



Pro Lorenzo Martin tied Jennifer Lopez’s January 18 knot with a basic drugstore hair tie.

The Second-Day Tousle

Bhave’s Fresh Ends treatment and Flex Styling Paste gave Ashley Greene’s January 18 mane, courtesy of hairstylist Richard Collins, a lived-in look.

The Ribboned Upsweep

“The trick is to not make it look super smooth or perfect,” says Sienna Miller’s January 8 stylist Earl Simms. “The important finishing touch: put in your black bow and tie loosely.”

The Natural ’Do

Hairstylist Araxi Lindsey used CHI’s hair dryer to enhance Tracee Ellis Ross’ texture on January 8.

The Perked-Up Genie

After working Suave Professionals Luxe Style Infusion Volumizing Soufflé Mousse from roots to ends January 18, Jordana Brewster’s pro Marcus Francis blow-dried hair straight, pulled it into a high ponytail and used a medium-barrel iron to wave one-inch sections from roots to ends.



The Polished Plait



Wonder woman, indeed: Stylist Jenny Cho called Gal Gadot’s braid a “two strand twist” on Instagram January 8.





