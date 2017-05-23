How to Make Regular Clothing Work During Pregnancy

Welcome to our maternity style series. If you didn’t catch the first episode on how to wear the best celebrity maternity styles, click here to catch up! Every week, we’ll share tips on how to dress your best during the nine months of pregnancy when bigger may not always seem, well, better — for your personal style. In this week’s episode, Us style writer Monique Meneses and fashion expert Lindsay Albanese show you how to rework non-maternity clothing into your pregnancy wardrobe and make the most of what you already own. Watch the video, then shop the styles.

LOOK 1

Tip: Look for a trapeze or swing dress with a wide cut. If the dress rides up because of the bump, wear it as a top and pair with minis or skinny jeans. Our pick: Elle-est-Grece's Brigitte Dress. ($169, elle-est-grece.com)

LOOK 2

Tip: Embrace the cold-shoulder trend for a sexy, but comfy look. Wear Rebecca Minkoff’s Coriander Top with skinny jeans. ($250, rebeccaminkoff.com)

LOOK 3

Tip: Hike a pleated skirt up over the belly because it’s the smallest part of your midsection, then layer a crop top over it. Get the look with The Pleated Midi Skirt in Big Bloom by Tucker ($260 on sale, tuckernyc.com) and Rachel Pally’s Esmeralda Top. ($132, rachelpally.com)

