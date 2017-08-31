Morning Makeup Tip: How to Match Your Foundation

Here at Stylish, we want our readers to look their best 24/7, so we’re taking a page from Us Weekly’s On-Air Correspondent Christina Garibaldi’s playbook for our video series Morning Makeup Tip. Garibaldi gets glam daily for the cameras, learning the easiest tips and tricks while she gets her makeup done.



In today’s video, Garibaldi gets the scoop from makeup artist Karla Duarte on everything you need to know about properly color-matching your base to your natural skin tone.



Duarte shows Us tips and tricks of the trade that ensure your foundation will always match the color of your skin.



To see Garibaldi’s full glam session watch the Facebook Live below!

