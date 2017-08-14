Natural hair, don’t care! For the 2017 Teen Choice Awards on Sunday, August 13, in Los Angeles, Choice Summer Movie Actress winner Zendaya, 20, accentuated her menswear-inspired Ashish pajama set with “the perfect play on bouncy curls and shaggy layers,” hairstylist Tym Wallace tells Stylish. Here’s how to get the look:



Rinse strands with a moisturizing shampoo and conditioner. Once hair is completely air-dry, wrap 1-inch sections of hair around a 1-inch iron. Pro tip: Alternate directions to keep curls bouncy! Gently comb out coils with a boar bristle brush for added definition. To prevent frizz and flyaways, spray roots with dry shampoo first, then mist hairspray all over.

From left: Dove Refresh + Care Unscented Dry Shampoo ($4.50, target.com), Dove Style + Care Extra Hold Hairspray ($4, target.com)

The singer announced her journey to return to her curls in January, after years of avoiding them. She posted the below selfie with the caption: “When you’ve spent the past however many years growing your damaged hair back, avoiding heat, wearing wigs and trying every natural product in the world and you finally see a little curl pattern comin back …"

All we can say is if her eight-month transition phase gives Us any indication of what’s to come, well, we can hardly wait.



Zendaya/Instagram

