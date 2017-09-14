Morning Makeup Tip: How to Tame Fly-Aways

Here at Stylish, we want our readers to look their best 24/7, so we’re taking a page from Us Weekly’s On-Air Correspondent Christina Garibaldi’s playbook for our video series Morning Makeup Tip. Garibaldi gets glam daily for the cameras, learning the easiest tips and tricks while she gets her makeup done.



In today’s video, Garibaldi gets the scoop from makeup artist Karla Duarte on how to smooth fly-aways.

Duarte shows Us tips and tricks of the trade that ensure that your hair looks sleek all day long.