Morning Makeup Tip: How to Use a Beauty Blender

Here at Stylish, we want our readers to look their best 24/7, so we’re taking a page from Us Weekly’s On-Air Correspondent Christina Garibaldi’s playbook for our video series Morning Makeup Tip. Garibaldi gets glam daily for the cameras, learning the easiest tips and tricks while she gets her makeup done.



In today’s video, Garibaldi gets the scoop from makeup artist Karla Duarte on the rule of thumb when it comes to using beauty blenders to apply your makeup.



Brushes, sponges, silicone applicators — even airbrushes — are all wonderful ways to apply makeup. But is there a no-fail method when it comes to a beauty blender?



Duarte shows Us the best technique to employ while using a beauty blender for flawless makeup application.

