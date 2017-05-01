Let the biggest fashion night of the year commence! The Metropolitan Museum of Art Costume Institute Benefit, a.k.a. the Met Gala, is set to kick off in NYC on Monday, May 1. Ahead of the big red carpet arrivals, Us Weekly rounded up everything there is to know.



Who is hosting?

Vogue Editor-in-Chief Anna Wintour has been the co-chair every year since 1995. She — along with her famous guests — attend the annual fundraiser to help raise money for the museum’s Costume Institute.

Katy Perry, Pharrell Williams, Tom Brady and Gisele Bündchen are this year’s co-chairs, with Japanese fashion designer Rei Kawakubo serving as honorary chair. Last year, Taylor Swift and Idris Elba cohosted for the Manus x Machina: Fashion in an Age of Technology theme.

What is this year’s theme?

Attendees are asked to honor Kawakubo when they step out for the black-tie affair. "Rei Kawakubo is one of the most important and influential designers of the past 40 years,” Costume Institute curator Andrew Bolton recently told Vogue. "By inviting us to rethink fashion as a site of constant creation, recreation and hybridity, she has defined the aesthetics of our time."

What time does it start?

The red carpet will be livestreamed on Vogue’s Facebook page beginning at 7 p.m. ET, while E! News will have red carpet coverage from 7:30 to 9 p.m. ET. And, of course, follow along with Us Weekly for up-to-date coverage throughout the night.

