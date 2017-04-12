Courtesy Tyra Banks/Instagram

Yes, it's the kickoff to festival season, but you don't have to be Coachella-bound to try the purple lip trend. "Tyra wanted glamour with a little edge," Tyra Banks' makeup artist Valente Frazier tells Stylish of the model's America's Got Talent look on March 27. "Usually, I love giving her a classic smokey eye and nude mouth, but I decided the focal point would be the lip. I wanted this to be bold and a bit irreverent, yet still feminine."

After blending Tyra Beauty Tinted Moisturizer all over her face, Frazier contoured and highlighted cheeks using the brand's Sculpt In A Stick in Deep and Light In A Stick in Glow with the Flow and Sinsational City. Line 'Em Duo Kohl Eyeliner outlined her rims, and Once You Go Brown and Blold Eyes in A Stick Eyeshadow shades were mixed for "a soft smokey eye that wouldn't overpower the lip," says Frazier. On her mouth: MAC Nightmoth Lip Liner and a Morphe Liquid Lipstick in Kamikaze and Danessa Myricks Beauty Colorfix in Chosen blend.



Still nervous you can't pull it off? "It's for everybody! Our mission statement is about embracing your certain flaws but also having the power and the tools to transform what you've got into what you want, if you want to do that, too," the mom of 15-month-old York, with partner Erik Asla, tells Stylish of her eponymous line. "I see the model in everybody."

