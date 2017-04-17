How to Wear Sparkly Face Tats Like Victoria Justice and Vanessa Hudgens

Emma McIntyre/Getty

We’re not gonna lie, we’re a little surprised. We expected bold, saturated colors from head to toe on every Hollywood starlet to kick off festival season and instead, we spotted subtle, subdued sparkle. It’s a look everyone can wear this season whether at the beach or at brunch on the weekend — just ask Victoria Justice, Alessandra Ambrosio and Vanessa Hudgens, who modeled three ways to shine on this spring. The key to pulling off this trend is minimal makeup: Slick on gloss and some eyeliner and let the glitter do the rest.

Victoria Justice

“It was a sparkly freckly kinda day,” The Rocky Horror Picture Show actress (in Vanessa Mooney Strawberry Field Earrings) posted on April 14. Her flash tattoo of choice: Mr. Kate Beauty Marks.

Festival feelings ✌️🎉💫🌸🌵🦋🦄🌈💖 #festiveAle #VSangelOasis 📸 A post shared by Alessandra Ambrosio (@alessandraambrosio) on Apr 14, 2017 at 5:16pm PDT

Alessandra Ambrosio

Holographic gold star stickers from Face Lace by Phyllis Cohen gave the Victoria’s Secret model “festival feelings,” she Instagrammed April 14.

Day2 #Coachella A post shared by Vanessa Hudgens (@vanessahudgens) on Apr 16, 2017 at 12:37pm PDT

Vanessa Hudgens

The Powerless star paired her WE KOKO crop top with Derek Lam cargo shorts, a Chanel bag and Via Spiga boots April 16.

Get celeb fashion, beauty tips, and more delivered directly to your inbox. Sign up for the Stylish by Us Weekly newsletter now!