How to Wear Sparkly Face Tats Like Victoria Justice and Vanessa Hudgens

We’re not gonna lie, we’re a little surprised. We expected bold, saturated colors from head to toe on every Hollywood starlet to kick off festival season and instead, we spotted subtle, subdued sparkle. It’s a look everyone can wear this season whether at the beach or at brunch on the weekend — just ask Victoria Justice, Alessandra Ambrosio and Vanessa Hudgens, who modeled three ways to shine on this spring. The key to pulling off this trend is minimal makeup: Slick on gloss and some eyeliner and let the glitter do the rest.
Victoria Justice
“It was a sparkly freckly kinda day,” The Rocky Horror Picture Show actress (in Vanessa Mooney Strawberry Field Earrings) posted on April 14. Her flash tattoo of choice: Mr. Kate Beauty Marks.
Alessandra Ambrosio
Holographic gold star stickers from Face Lace by Phyllis Cohen gave the Victoria’s Secret model “festival feelings,” she Instagrammed April 14.
Vanessa Hudgens
The Powerless star paired her WE KOKO crop top with Derek Lam cargo shorts, a Chanel bag and Via Spiga boots April 16.
