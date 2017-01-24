Jennifer Lawrence as Katniss Everdeen in 'The Hunger Games.' Credit: Murray Close/Lionsgate/Courtesy Everett Collection

The odds are still in our favor! Storybook Cosmetics — the brains behind the Harry Potter-inspired line of makeup and brushes — just announced that its latest launch will be Hunger Games-themed.



The label's announcement, shared via Instagram on Monday, January 23, garnered more than 12,000 likes, despite the fact that the final film in the series premiered in 2015. Plus, the brand noted that the line would be "official," meaning that it was likely cleared by the author, Suzanne Collins, and the studio.



via GIPHY

The brand has been extremely popular with both beauty and pop culture enthusiasts alike. In the past, the cruelty-free line has launched a collection inspired by the Boy Who Lived, which shook the internet, as well as one based on William Shakespeare's Romeo and Juliet. (Rose-shaped makeup brushes for the famous line, "What's in a name? A rose by any other name would smell as sweet"? Yes, please.)



OFFICIAL "The Hunger Games" Collaboration. Coming 2017! May The Odds Be Ever In Your Favor! A photo posted by @storybookcosmetics on Jan 23, 2017 at 7:14pm PST

And Storybook hopes to launch many more pop-themed lines, including one for Star Wars (with lightsaber makeup brushes) and Mean Girls (with a palette shaped into the iconic Burn Book).



❤❤❤ Are you watching the Snapchat takeover? Follow "POPSUGAR" to see behind the scenes footage of our shoot! A photo posted by @storybookcosmetics on Jan 22, 2017 at 6:55pm PST

While the brand has yet to release many official details about the Hunger Games capsule, take a look at the label's just-launched BullsEYE collection, which features five metallic brushes shaped like arrows. Very Katniss indeed, if we do say so ourselves.



Be a trendsetter! Sign up now for the Stylish by Us Weekly newsletters to get celeb fashion, beauty tips, and more delivered directly to your inbox.



