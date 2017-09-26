Amy and Stuart Photography

A Broadway bride! Idina Menzel married her former Rent costar Aaron Lohr during the weekend and she just revealed her stunning dress and all of the dazzling wedding details.



The 46-year-old chose a Carolina Herrera gown for her big day from the Spring 2018 collection, which she accessorized with a rhinestone headband, flowing veil and shoes by Jimmy Choo. Her Felicity gown — an off the shoulder, lace dress with maroon ribbon detailing — retails for $7,990. The groom wore John Varvatos.

The Frozen star shared the happy news of her nuptials on Twitter on Monday, September 25, writing, "Wanted to let you know... Married the love of my life #aaronlohr this weekend @ our home. Dad & son walked me down aisle. It was magical."



Wanted to let you know... married the love of my life Aaron Lohr this weekend at our home. Dad & son walked me down the aisle. It was magical. Thank you to everyone who helped make my wedding day so special. A post shared by Idina Menzel (@idinamenzel) on Sep 25, 2017 at 4:03pm PDT

Menzel’s makeup was done by Genevieve Herr, while hairstylist Geo Brian Hennings created her her elegant undo. Amy and Stuart photographed her wedding day, which was planned by Jo Gartin. Flowers were provided by Mark’s Garden, and the newlyweds enjoyed cake from Vanilla Bakeshop.

The Tony award winning actress announced her engagement in September 2016. "As if this week couldn't get any better I have wonderful news ... my man and I are engaged!" she tweeted at the time. "We are so happy. It's a beautiful time."



Menzel and Lohr, 41, made their first red carpet debut at the White House Correspondents’ Association Dinner in Washington, D.C., in April 2015. This is Menzel’s second marriage. She was previously married to Taye Diggs. The one time couple separated after 10 years of marriage in December 2013 and are parents of their son Walker, 7.



