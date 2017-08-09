BACKGRID

Miss you! Halsey and Hailey Baldwin both paid tribute to Aaliyah, the Grammy-winning singer who was tragically killed in a 2001 plane crash, with the same T-shirt.

Baldwin, 20, was the first to don the top, which is a black oversized tee that has the words "In Memory Of Aaliyah" written on it alongside a photo of the late star. The model wore the top while lunching with pal Kendall Jenner in NYC on Monday, July 31. She wore the shirt as a dress and had fishnet stockings on underneath. She slipped on a pair of combat boots and added a pendant necklace to her look. The Ocean's Eight actress tied her blonde hair up and had on smokey eye makeup and nude lipstick.



Shortly thereafter, Halsey, 22, also sported the same shirt during a Wednesday, August 9, outing in Hollywood. The singer also chose to wear the top sans pants and paired it with shiny black knee-high boots. She also had on a pair of large hoop earrings.

