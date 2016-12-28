Prints galore, golden statuettes and Lucite pills, oh my! Jonathan Adler, the king of glam modern American home decor, welcomed Stylish into his showroom for an official tour, holiday-style. See how Adler decks the halls in Red Carpet Daily, presented by DirecTV!

Naturally, after seeing cigarette-adorned pouts on pillows and a kaleidoscope of color everywhere you turn, we asked Adler, 50, just where he gets his inspiration. "I say, 'I like to keep my eyes and my mind wide open,'" he tells Stylish. "Anything could be anything, like [these] Lucite pills!"



The two-toned pills in question, which the professional potter turned jack of all (home design) trades styled as a group of four on a coffee table, are a perfect representation of his playful aesthetic. "I live a very clean life, but I kind of get my vicarious hedonism through interior design," Adler teases.

That said, Adler's roots are surprisingly innocent. "I am a potter. I started at summer camp when I was 12, and it was on," he says. And still going strong! "Pottery is still the anchor of my collection. I still make tons of stuff!"



For more from Adler, including his favorite holiday pieces and how to style them, watch the video!

(Wardrobe: Tularosa Asher Dress at Revolve)

