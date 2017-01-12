Splash News

#Goals. Jada Pinkett Smith showcased her incredible bikini body while running on a beach in Hawaii on Wednesday, January 11.

The Bad Moms actress, 45, put her toned body in the white-and-gold Melissa Odabash Key West Classic Triangle Bikini (which is currently sold out, but retailed for about $200). She accessorized the look with a wide-rimmed hat, a gold body chain, hoop earrings and her headphones. (A girl needs her tunes while she's working out!)



Pinkett Smith was joined by her two children, Jaden, 18, and Willow, 16, who she shares with husband Will Smith. The Get Down actor surfed in a bodysuit, and his Chanel model sister frolicked in the sand in a printed two-piece.



While the Smith family is often tight-lipped, especially on social media, Jaden, Willow and their half brother, Trey, all publicly sung Pinkett Smith's praises during the 2016 VH1 special Dear Mama that aired last May.



"Whenever I have a problem or something that I feel like I can't figure out, I'm always like, 'What would Mommy do? How would she approach the situation? What would Jada do?'" Willow said in the clip. "I just want to say that I love you, Mom, so much. You're the guide of my heart, my soul, my mind."



Jaden added, "I wouldn't be the way that I am without you, so [there's] no way for me to really express to you, or to anybody, how I truly feel about you, because it's not a feeling, it's the living of my life that's an expression of you … I'm so glad you're my mom."



