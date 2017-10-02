Bertrand Rindoff Petroff/Getty

Just as fine wine gets better with age, so do Jane Fonda and Helen Mirren. The proof? The iconic actresses both sashayed down the runway at the Le Défilé L’Oreal Paris fashion show on Sunday, October 1, reminding Us that they are all of the #goals.



Pascal Le Segretain/Getty

Fonda and Mirren joined Irina Shayk, Doutzen Kroes and Barbara Palvin, and dozens of other L’Oreal spokesmodels to walk in the brand’s first beauty and fashion show, rocking clothing by designers such as Isabel Marant, Off-White, Courrèges, Mulberry and Balmain as well as beauty looks created by famed makeup artist Val Garland and hairstyles crafted by Stéphane Lancien. Naturally, it was a thing of fashion dreams.



Dominique Charriau/WireImage

Fonda strut her stuff in a tiger print Balmain gown and a next-level Chopard diamond choker, which was complemented by a classic smoky eye and an inky manicure. Consider this confirmation that you can be vampy at any age.



Mirren, on the other hand, rocked the runway in wide leg Ellery houndstooth pants, a suede trench coat and a fierce cane along with a classic red lip that was a breath of fresh air. The beloved actresses’ presence at the event not only highlighted the importance of diversity of size, age and personality, but also proved once more that beauty and self-expression are truly ageless.



The show was a masterclass on aging gracefully, but the life lessons didn't stop there. The brand also treated lucky audience members of the show to a tutorial taught by the team of L’Oréal Paris beauty experts who recreated some of the looks that were sent down the runway.



Tell Us: What do you think of Fonda and Mirren’s supermodel moments?



