Mike Marsland/WireImage

Back on the road again! Janet Jackson's longtime makeup artist, Preston Meneses, dishes to Stylish about the singer's upcoming looks for her State of the World tour and how excited she is to see her fans again.

Hope y'all are ready 👑 @janetjackson @prestonmakeup #stateoftheworldtour #makeupartist #makeup #dancer A post shared by prestonmakeup (@prestonmakeup) on Aug 7, 2017 at 7:37pm PDT

"We're ready to hit the stage!" Meneses exclusively tells Stylish. While Jackson is still in rehearsal mode, he is helping her get prepared for what he explains is "a show that no one should miss."

"We've been playing around with a few looks and I think we've narrowed them down to two," he says. "Depending on what we choose, you guys will get something really beautiful."

@janetjackson and myself @prestonmakeup #makeupartist #makeup #prestonmakeup #janetjackson #icon #legend #diva A post shared by prestonmakeup (@prestonmakeup) on May 2, 2017 at 8:04pm PDT

Meneses, who has worked with the "Rhythm Nation" singer for 11 years explains, "When we come together, it’s like working with my sister. It’s actually easy and it’s fun. We joke around a lot and Janet is so beautiful, so it’s easy to change her (look) anyway. She’s actually one of the most versatile beauties I’ve ever worked with.”

To make sure Jackson, 51, looks picture perfect, he says, "I think we’re more into character names, so we just come up with character names or what we’re feeling on that day and what we’re not and then we just take it from there. We feed off of each other. She definitely has her input and so do I, so it’s a collaboration."

As far as how Jackson is feeling lately, Meneses dishes, "Janet is in great spirits. She’s just been super happy and kind of light, so I think you’re gonna just see her glow on stage."

"It's one thing to do everyday makeup and it's another thing to do stage makeup. When we get ready for the stage it’s full on glam, so you know, it’s kind of in her character and when we see her get into full glam it’s so exciting!" he reveals.

Be a trendsetter! Download the Us Weekly app to get celeb fashion, beauty tips and more delivered directly to your iPhone.