Hair today… In a new interview, Jemima Kirke confessed that chopping her signature long blonde hair into a bob in 2015 was a reaction to a fight with her now-estranged husband, Michael Mosberg.



"I cut my hair because I felt like my hair was really one of the only things that made me feel pretty. I felt like my hair was my go-to trick," Kirke, 31, told self-acceptance blog StyleLikeU in a video shared on January 17. "I really believed for a while that without it I would be boring."



The Girls actress continued, "I was having a terrible moment with my husband in our relationship, and I was extremely hurt by him and extremely angry at him, and so I was feeling self-destructive. But for whatever reason I didn’t do something self-destructive, really, I just cut my hair."



And she didn't stop there. After unveiling the major change via a Twitter video in October 2015, Kirke decided to keep going — and this time, she handed the scissors to Mosberg. "I said I wanted to go shorter, and he said, 'I'll do it,' and he cut it," the actress and artist explained in the clip. "It was really nice. It was kind of romantic. It's nice to have someone you love cut your hair."



Still, Kirke acknowledged that there was tension with Mosberg, with whom she shares a daughter, Rafella, 6, and a son, Memphis, 4. "It really makes no f—king sense, me and him together, but actually [it's] a pretty fascinating relationship for both of us because we do love each other so much," she said.



Us Weekly exclusively confirmed earlier this month that Kirke and Mosberg split. An insider told Us that the NYC-based pair, who tied the knot in 2009, called it quits this past summer. Another source added that by July, Mosberg was on the exclusive, members-only dating app Raya.



