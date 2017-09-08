Jenna Dewan Tatum has a flawless sense of style — but she’s got some serious competition from her 4-year-old daughter Everly.



"Everly is a mini stylist," the 36-year-old actress gushes of her child with Channing Tatum. "She loves to tell me what to wear." The dancer exclusively opened up to Us Weekly about Everly's fashion sense at the Young Living Essential Oils Scents of Self event in NYC on Thursday, September 7 — watch the videos above and below!

Bryan Bedder/Gett

The proud mama loves that her daughter takes charge of her own wardrobe, and she even "only wore purple for a whole year," says Jenna. "She dresses herself in the morning… and she thinks she knows what goes together but it's very funky. She's got a very funky sense of style!"

Like a true fashionista, Everly also weighs in on her mom’s clothing choices. "She comes to my fittings with [celebrity stylist] Brad [Goreski] and she totally voices her opinions," notes Jenna. "She always likes sparkles, of course. But sometimes she tells us we need different shoes!"

Adds the Supergirl star, "She's got a very strong sense of self!"

Bryan Bedder/Getty

Jenna also tells Us how being a mom changed her own style staples. "I used to say, 'I'm going to have kids and still wear heels,'" she recalls. "The second [Everly] was born I was like 'you are not putting a heel on my body during the day! That's just not happening…' Gone are the days of skirts, and heels and dresses during the day. You now see me in leggings, layers, boots, a good tennis shoe. A good sneaker is like everything."

Watch the videos above to see more of Us Weekly's chat with Jenna and learn which fall fashion trends she's most excited for.

Be a trendsetter! Sign up now for the Stylish by Us Weekly newsletters to get celeb fashion, beauty tips, and more delivered directly to your inbox.