Jenna Elfman: What's in My Bag?

Matthew Eisman/Getty Images

Jenna Elfman is in the market for a keychain. The 45-year-old star of ABC's Imaginary Mary (Tuesdays, 9:30 p.m.) just moved with sons Story, 9, and Easton, 7, and actor husband Bodhi. "My keys are on an ugly plastic tag," she notes. "I need a faux-fur pompom or something cute." She unlocks her Rebecca Minkoff tote for Us.

HANGER MANAGEMENT



"I get so busy that I don't have time for a proper meal, then I'm suddenly starving. I like to have some kind of granola bar. Right now I have a Trader Joe's one called Raises the Bar."

Shana Novak

SOOTHE MOVES

"I only carry lip stuff, no other makeup. I have By Terry Baume de Rose, and I always have Nivea Kiss of Smoothness."

CLOSE CALL

"I use Listerine Breath Strips on set all the time. I have a love interest on the show [Stephen Schneider], and you don't always have time to chew a mint between takes, so you just throw one of those in and you're good."

WHAT A SPECTACLE

"You know those super-absorbant little hand-towel things you use to clean your house? It's superugly and unchic, but I swear to God it's the only thing that really cleans my glasses."

PUPPY LOVE

"I have pet-adoption papers because we just adopted a dog! He's a little Havanese and his name is Peter Parker."

Jenna's also carrying a zippered pouch from Coach, Tom's sunglasses, a Community wool and yak beanie, Bite lipstick in Bouquet, her passport, Pur gum, an Endangered Species 70 percent dark chocolate bar, a Camelbak Chute water bottle and gift cards for Zara, Burke Williams Spa, Sunglass Hut, AMC Theaters, Kate Somerville spa, REI and Pottery Barn.

