You won't find Jennifer Aniston relaxing at a nail salon. "I don't have the patience to let my nails dry," the actress, 48, revealed to Amy Sedaris in a new Harper's Bazaar interview. "I usually just buff my nails."



But when her now-husband, Justin Theroux, slipped an enormous 8-carat sparkler on her finger in 2012, she started to reconsider: "When Justin proposed he put that freaking ring on my finger, and I was like, 'Holy crap, now I'm going to have to get manicures.'"

There is one thing Aniston enjoys about manicures when she gets around to them: "I love the smell of acrylic nails," the Yellow Birds star revealed. "We were talking about the nails of the character I am playing in a movie called Dumplin', and she's got to have these horrible French tipped nails. So we were trying out different ones, and I loved the smell."

In fact, Aniston is all about fragrances these days. Her latest perfume, Jennifer Aniston Luxe, just launched as the fifth installment in her line. "There's a whole art of perfume-making," she explained. "Like the group they call the nose. This feels clichéd, but they happen to be Frenchmen with noses that are very sensitive to smell. You're like an alchemist. There was this oil, hair serum, and candle that I love, and it was fun to bring those scents together."

She even designed a custom fragrance for a pal's upcoming wedding: "I found this antique perfume bottle and essential oils, and at [my friend] Andrea's bachelorette weekend, 12 girls put in drops and made a beautiful intention, prayers, and wishes. You could never re-create it… There's wood, smokier notes, and some citrusy, lavender, floral-y scents."

And she just relived her own big day! "I just gave Justin our edited video of the wedding for our anniversary," she shared, "and it was fun to revisit it."

