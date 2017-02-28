The Jens go head-to-head! Jennifer Aniston absolutely floored Us in that plunging, high slit Atelier Versace gown at the 2017 Oscars on Sunday, February 26, in L.A. But, she wasn't the first lady — or even the first Jennifer — to wear it!

Aniston, 48, chose the shimmering number, which boasted both a daring neckline and a leg-flaunting skirt — the better to show off that ageless physique — for her role as the memorial tribute presenter at the annual telecast. She modeled the sizzling design at both the big ceremony and the afterparties that followed, teamed with a flawless piece of arm candy: her husband, Justin Theroux.

But, as it turns out, the Friends alum wasn't the first to own it! Jennifer Lopez selected the intricately beaded, semi-sheer number for a performance at Radio City Music Hall in NYC last year. While Aniston frosted off her look with more than $10 million worth of Lorraine Schwartz diamonds (including 100-carat earrings!), Lopez opted to accessorize with cross-strap pumps and simple gold danglers.

There's only one major switch between the two dresses: While the Shades of Blue actress, 47, rocked her dangerously plunging neckline proudly, Aniston added a sheer panel to the deep V-neckline, making it a touch more modest (and wardrobe malfunction-proof).

We think both ladies slayed — with legs like theirs, how could you not? — but we're tossing the question to you! Who wore it best, Aniston or J.Lo? Vote in our poll below!

Stylish by Us Weekly


Be a trendsetter! Sign up now for the Stylish by Us Weekly newsletters to get celeb fashion, beauty tips, and more delivered directly to your inbox.

Oscars

Who wore the Atelier Versace dress best?
Who wore the Atelier Versace dress best?