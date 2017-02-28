You May Also Like Jennifer Aniston Wearing $10 Million in Diamonds Is Oscar Perfection

The Jens go head-to-head! Jennifer Aniston absolutely floored Us in that plunging, high slit Atelier Versace gown at the 2017 Oscars on Sunday, February 26, in L.A. But, she wasn't the first lady — or even the first Jennifer — to wear it!



Aniston, 48, chose the shimmering number, which boasted both a daring neckline and a leg-flaunting skirt — the better to show off that ageless physique — for her role as the memorial tribute presenter at the annual telecast. She modeled the sizzling design at both the big ceremony and the afterparties that followed, teamed with a flawless piece of arm candy: her husband, Justin Theroux.

Philip Rock/Anadolu Agency/Getty; Kevin Mazur/WireImage

But, as it turns out, the Friends alum wasn't the first to own it! Jennifer Lopez selected the intricately beaded, semi-sheer number for a performance at Radio City Music Hall in NYC last year. While Aniston frosted off her look with more than $10 million worth of Lorraine Schwartz diamonds (including 100-carat earrings!), Lopez opted to accessorize with cross-strap pumps and simple gold danglers.

There's only one major switch between the two dresses: While the Shades of Blue actress, 47, rocked her dangerously plunging neckline proudly, Aniston added a sheer panel to the deep V-neckline, making it a touch more modest (and wardrobe malfunction-proof).

We think both ladies slayed — with legs like theirs, how could you not? — but we're tossing the question to you! Who wore it best, Aniston or J.Lo? Vote in our poll below!

