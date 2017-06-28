BACKGRID

Seems Jennifer Lawrence has a new favorite pair of shoes. The 26-year-old star has been spotted out several times recently in Alexander Wang's Amelia Slide Sandal. The most recent sighting: June 26, at LAX Airport in Los Angeles, when she wore them with a strappy peach dress.

BACKGRID (2)

She was also seen wearing them the day before, on Sunday, June 25 (left), for lunch with Quentin Tarantino when she wore them with ripped jeans, and on May 30 (right) when she paired them with slouchy pants for a stop by the Lancer Dermatology Center in Beverly Hills.



The Oscar winner isn't the only one loving slides in Hollywood right now. Gigi Hadid has been loving nude mules, too. Between these two stylish ladies, it's safe to say this is one of the big sandal trends of summer.

Nordstrom

It's easy to see why Lawrence is such a fan of this pair. These slip-on stunners strike the right balance between chic and edgy with metal studs on black strips laid out in an unusual grid pattern. They're eye-catching without being showy, which makes them perfect for capturing Lawrence's usual fashion vibe. Pair them a sundress like Lawrence did June 26 or try them with a long skirt or cropped pants. You really can't go wrong here! They have a relaxed elegance that can be dressy or casual. It's all in your attitude and how you style it.



While these sandals are pricey at $595, if you get as much wear out of them as Lawrence is on track to, they might just be worth the splurge.

