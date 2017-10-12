Amanda Edwards/WireImage

Here comes the bride? Jennifer Lawrence stepped out wearing a custom-made wedding gown in West Hollywood on Wednesday, October 11, but don’t get excited … she’s not walking down the aisle with her director boyfriend Darren Aronofsky just yet.

So why was she wearing a wedding gown to the premiere of Faces Places, a French documentary? It is J. Law … why not?! Even though it wasn’t her wedding day, the 27-year-old Oscar winner clearly fell in love with this lace trimmed, plunging Alice gown from L Wells Bridal. Why wait to to wear your dream dress?

All of the bridal line’s dresses are made-to-order, so Jen actually had to request this wedding gown to be constructed just for her. The Mother! starlet and Dior spokesperson wore her hair in loose waves and rocked a berry pink lip for to complete her boho bridal look. There was no mistaking fellow attendee Angelina Jolie for a bride, as the 42-year-old actress wore a long black gown with a camel-colored shawl over top that almost looked like a blanket.



Whether these gorgeous ladies want to wear a wedding dress or something that resembles a Snuggie, Stylish is here for it. J. Law and Angie can do no wrong, sartorially speaking.



And fingers crossed that we’ll see Jen, who has been dating the Black Swan director for a year, actually get hitched sooner rather than later since she makes such a beautiful faux bride. “I’ve been in relationships before where I am just confused. And I’m never confused with him,” the Hunger Games star told Vogue back in September.



