Make way for J-Rod! Jennifer Lopez and Alex “A-Rod” Rodriguez officially made their red carpet debut as a couple at the 2017 Met Gala in NYC on Monday, May 1.
Lopez, 47, snapped a selfie of the couple in their vehicle moments before they arrived at the lavish bash. “Me and my macho bello...#MetGala2017,” the singer captioned the Instagram pic, referring to her beau as a beautiful man.
The Shades of Blue actress settled on a sheer turquoise Valentino gown for the night. She kept her tousled locks down and wore Harry Winston diamond jewelry. The former New York Yankees third baseman, 41, looked handsome in a black tux.
One day earlier, the pair were spotted holding hands after enjoying a romantic dinner date in the Big Apple.
Lopez and Rodriguez began dating three months ago — and are getting serious. “They’ve been talking about the future and of course marriage has come up,” a source exclusively told Us Weekly last month. “They aren’t making wedding plans, but they have been talking about their lives.”
Lopez later gushed about Rodriguez during an appearance on The Ellen DeGeneres Show on April 24. “[He’s a] great guy,” she said at the time. When asked if she spent the night after their first romantic outing, she replied: "No. Mama don't sleep over on the first date.”
