Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images

Make way for J-Rod! Jennifer Lopez and Alex “A-Rod” Rodriguez officially made their red carpet debut as a couple at the 2017 Met Gala in NYC on Monday, May 1.

Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images

Lopez, 47, snapped a selfie of the couple in their vehicle moments before they arrived at the lavish bash. “Me and my macho bello...#MetGala2017,” the singer captioned the Instagram pic, referring to her beau as a beautiful man.

VALENTINO. HARRY WINSTON. #MetGala2017 A post shared by Jennifer Lopez (@jlo) on May 1, 2017 at 3:54pm PDT

The Shades of Blue actress settled on a sheer turquoise Valentino gown for the night. She kept her tousled locks down and wore Harry Winston diamond jewelry. The former New York Yankees third baseman, 41, looked handsome in a black tux.

One day earlier, the pair were spotted holding hands after enjoying a romantic dinner date in the Big Apple.

Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images

Lopez and Rodriguez began dating three months ago — and are getting serious. “They’ve been talking about the future and of course marriage has come up,” a source exclusively told Us Weekly last month. “They aren’t making wedding plans, but they have been talking about their lives.”

#MetGala2017 A post shared by Jennifer Lopez (@jlo) on May 1, 2017 at 4:02pm PDT

Lopez later gushed about Rodriguez during an appearance on The Ellen DeGeneres Show on April 24. “[He’s a] great guy,” she said at the time. When asked if she spent the night after their first romantic outing, she replied: "No. Mama don't sleep over on the first date.”

Want stories like these delivered straight to your inbox? Sign up now for the Us Weekly newsletter!



