The couple that sweats together, stays together! Jennifer Lopez and Alex Rodriguez are an insanely in-shape couple — but it doesn't come easy. The duo recently hit the gym together at the 48-year-old pop star's fave spot, NYC's Madison Square Club, and trainer David Kirsch exclusively revealed their workout routine to Stylish.

During their sweat sesh, the former pro baseball player, 42, and Lopez used their chemistry to their advantage by performing multiple partner-based exercises. They completed partner sit-ups with medicine balls as well as partner pushups, Kirsch tells Us, adding that they did 15 reps of each. Also on the agenda: 15 reps of reverse crunches and planks with dumbbell row and triceps extensions.

A post shared by Alex Rodriguez (@arod) on Jul 23, 2017 at 2:46am PDT

The former Yankees third baseman recently opened up to Us about the couple's love of fitness. "Jennifer is an incredible athlete," he exclusively told Us Weekly. "She's a former star athlete going back to junior high [and] high school. And we both just love the fitness space, we like to work out. We work out together, we workout apart. Yeah, she's great."



Kirsch also shared the Shades of Blue star's steps to staying in shape when she works out solo. "Jennifer has crazy discipline during her workouts, which many people miss during at-home or in-the-gym exercise classes," he revealed. "She is able to focus on every single move that is given to her to ensure that she is doing it with reason and seeing results."



Continued the celebrity trainer, "Because Jennifer is always on set, she needs a workout that can maximize her time. That's why we do full-body training. During our time at Madison Square Club, we use simple equipment such as medium-sized free weights, medicine balls, TRX straps and resistance bands. We also do body weight exercises."



Be a trendsetter! Sign up now for the Stylish by Us Weekly newsletters to get celeb fashion, beauty tips, and more delivered directly to your inbox.