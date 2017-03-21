JB Lacroix/WireImage

New man, same sexy look! Jennifer Lopez showed major leg in an Elie Saab Fall 2016 Haute Couture dress Monday, March 20, while promoting her new show, World of Dance.

“Camera ready,” the Shades of Blue star, 47, captioned an Instagram photo before hitting NBCUniversal Summer Press Day at the Beverly Hilton hotel. She paired the revealing black gown with Ippolita jewelry and Christian Louboutin heels.

The mom of 9-year-old twins Emme and Max (with ex-husband Marc Anthony) was spotted hanging out with former MLB player Alex Rodriguez in Las Vegas earlier this month, where a source tells Us the couple first connected backstage at her Planet Hollywood residency show, All I Have, in January.

Camera ready... 📽🎥📸 #worldofdance #may8th #dontmissout #NBC A post shared by Jennifer Lopez (@jlo) on Mar 20, 2017 at 7:26pm PDT

“They swapped numbers and immediately started texting,” the Lopez pal explains. “Right at that time, they started following each other on Instagram and that was when it became official. It’s been a lot of texting and talking on the phone so far because of her schedule.”

Fans noticed that the “Not Your Mama” singer — whose relationship with Drake has cooled since they started hanging out in December — liked one of the 41-year-old’s Instagram pictures March 8, and the pair has since hung out together in Miami and the Bahamas. Now that filming World of Dance has wrapped, Lopez will have more time to focus on her romance with the dad of Natasha, 12, and Ella, 8, (with ex-wife Cynthia Scurtis).

“They’ve been doing quiet dates at home so now she has time to really be with him,” adds the insider. “They definitely see that a future could be possible. They’ve even spoken about getting all the kids together when the time is right. It’s just the right fit and they are both in the right place in their lives.”

