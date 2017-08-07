This Is How Jennifer Lopez Gets Her Killer Body

Jerritt Clark/Getty

It's no secret that Jennifer Lopez has one of the most enviable bodies in Hollywood. The 48-year-old multihyphenate's figure is still just as rock-solid as it was when her first single, "If You Had My Love," debuted in 1999. So how does the Shades of Blue actress stay in tip top shape? Lopez's trainer and the founder of NYC's Madison Square Club, David Kirsch, chatted with Us about the singer's key steps to staying fit.

No Distractions

"Jennifer has crazy discipline during her workouts, which many people miss during at-home or in-the-gym exercise classes," Kirsch tells Us. "She is able to focus on every single move that is given to her to ensure that she is doing it with reason and seeing results."

Gotham/GC Images

From the Inside Out

"For as long as I can remember, Jennifer's diet has always been very clean," explains Kirsch, "which is key to ensuring that she stays very fit and healthy. Think: no sugar, no processed foods and no alcohol."

High Efficiency

Continues the celebrity trainer, "Because Jennifer is always on set, she needs a workout that can maximize her time. That's why we do full-body training. During our time at Madison Square Club, we use simple equipment such as medium-sized free weights, medicine balls, TRX straps and resistance bands. We also do body weight exercises."

Breaking Out of Routine

"Jennifer has a lot of energy and likes to incorporate that into our workouts," says Kirsch. "She also likes to try new things to ensure that she doesn't get bored with her fitness."

Be a trendsetter! Download the Us Weekly app to get celeb fashion, beauty tips and more delivered directly to your iPhone.