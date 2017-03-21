Wardrobe malfunction! Jenny McCarthy opened up to Us Weekly about her most painfully embarrassing red carpet style disaster. Watch the video above to hear her share her cringeworthy story.

The television host, 44, tells Us the debacle took place during the 1997 Oscars, the first and only year she was invited to the Academy Awards. McCarthy, who married New Kids on the Block's Donnie Wahlberg in 2014, explained that she "felt like a million dollars" in a Valentino gown — until she realized something was horribly wrong.

"I just remember dying a little bit," the mom of 14-year-old Evan tells Us of realizing her horrifying red carpet snafu. "Needless to say, I've never been dressed by Valentino again."

