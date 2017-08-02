Gary Gershoff/WireImage

Jessica Biel perfected the idea of soft glamour with her makeup at the premiere of The Sinner in NYC on Monday, July 31, and makeup artist Daniel Martin used a genius lipstick trick to help her do it.

He tells Us Weekly that to get a stained look like the 35-year-old actress, “If your liquid lipstick appears too heavy, use your finger to blend it out and then blot with tissue. This picks up the perfect amount of pigment while still leaving a gorgeous, opaque finish on the lips."

The color he reached for was Dior Rouge Lip Stain, a matte hot coral inspired by the fiery hue of Biel's dress. Other products he used: Diorskin Forever Perfect Cushion and Diorskin Undereye Concealer, Diorshow Pump N Volume Mascara and Dior Metalizer Eye and Lip.

Mark Sagliocco/FilmMagic

Offset, the mom to 2-year-old Silas (with husband Justin Timberlake) has been adjusting to motherhood. In her interview in Marie Claire’s August issue, she says, "You think you're a selfless person, and then you realize you're not ... These little people come around, and they require so much, and your schedule is really not your own, nor is it important anymore, and it's very clear that it's your life now revolving around this dude."



As for what makes her four-year marriage to Timberlake work, she says, "We have similar values; we believe in loyalty, honesty. We like to have fun. We like a lot of the same things.”

