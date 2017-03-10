Another day, another pair of Daisy Dukes for Jessica Simpson, who showed off her toned legs while modeling some teeny tiny shorts in an Instagram snap on Thursday, March 9.

The 36-year-old fashion mogul was soaking up the Californian sun when she shared the photo of her wearing the denim hot pants.

“Hello sunshine,” she captioned the shot, in which she’s also sporting a pair of red, heart-shaped sunglasses and matching sky high heels.

It’s hard to believe it’s been 12 years since the mom-of-two blew everyone away with her banging body in the 2005 flick Dukes of Hazard.

Hello sunshine ☀️ A post shared by Jessica Simpson (@jessicasimpson) on Mar 9, 2017 at 2:31pm PST

But she proved she’s still got it when she modeled her new denim line from her Spring 2017 Jessica Simpson Collection too.

In good company 😜 @jessicasimpsonstyle A post shared by Jessica Simpson (@jessicasimpson) on Mar 7, 2017 at 12:49pm PST

The campaign photos saw her flaunting her shapely legs and enviable abs to showcase her line.

My hairstylist @giannandreahair biked by this poster and literally had to #LookBackAtIt before realizing he styled it. 😘 #JSInTheWild (PS congrats on your outstanding achievement in hairstyling at the @hollywoodbeautyawards!) A post shared by Jessica Simpson (@jessicasimpson) on Feb 22, 2017 at 2:22pm PST

Gym-loving Simpson already has a athleisure line, The Warm Up, that she’s also expanded into performance footwear.

She told Women's Health of the range: "It’s important to make a woman feel beautiful, even when she’s working out. We do a lot of high-waisted things so women feel tucked in and don’t worry about what they look like.”

