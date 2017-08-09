STB / MEGA

Seeing red! Jessica Simpson isn't afraid to rock leather in the dead of summer. The 37-year-old singer-turned-fashion-designer strutted her stuff in NYC in a crimson leather miniskirt on Tuesday, August 8.

She paired the curve-hugging bottom, which had ruffles running down one side, with a flouncy navy and red striped button-up. At one point, the Jessica Simpson Collection designer left the bell-sleeve blouse untied and knotted it at the waist, revealing a bit of her abs. Then, she changed up her look and buttoned the shirt and tucked it into her skirt.

STB / MEGA

Never one for a boring look, Simpson chose loud and fun accessories to go with her outfit. She wore a pair of Dolce & Gabbana sunglasses that were decked out with rose decals and rhinestones. The cost of the statement shades? A casual $2,610. (If you're dying to copycat the look, they're available at neimanmarcus.com.)

Another bold accessory the star chose: a red mouth-shaped clutch to match her sunnies and skirt. The Gelareh Mizzrahi bag has a python exterior and is lined with black suede. It has a detachable strap, which Simpson chose to forgo, and retails for $595 at barneys.com.

Simpson finished her look with a pair of navy ankle-strap stilettos and a pair of large hoop earrings. Her mani-pedi was a bright, eye-catching teal. She wore her beachy blonde waves down with a center part, and used Rita Hazan's Lock+Block Protective Spray to keep her tresses in place.

Color ✔️ #LockAndBlock ✔️ 👯 ✔️ Love You @ritahazan A post shared by Jessica Simpson (@jessicasimpson) on Aug 8, 2017 at 2:33pm PDT

If you ask Us, we love to see Simpson's fun and creative fashion choices — but we want to know how you feel. Did you love or hate her look? Tell Us by voting in our poll below!

