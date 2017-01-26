INSTARimages.com

Sweethearts on set! John Legend paid Chrissy Teigen a visit in Miami Beach, where she filmed a commercial for Vita Coco coconut water on Tuesday, January 24.

The “Love Me Now” singer, 38, showed up to the sunny shoot clad in a short-sleeved black T-shirt, slim-fitting black pants and sneakers. As he and Teigen hung out by the trailers, Teigen covered up in a silk robe. Earlier that day, however, the mom of 9-month-old Luna flaunted her curves in a white string bikini and a Citadel khaki short jumpsuit embroidered with a name tag that revealed her fictional role for the clip: Plant Manager.

INSTARimages.com

Legend and Teigen always support each other, even when it comes to politics. Earlier this week, Legend talked with Us Weekly about Teigen’s role in the Women’s March on Washington, on Saturday, January 21, in support of women’s rights (and dissent toward President Donald Trump).

INSTARimages.com

“I was texting Chrissy a ton today,” he told Us at the Underground season 2 premiere at the Sundance Film Festival on January 21. “She was originally coming with me to Sundance, but she was so happy she went to D.C. The more she thought about it, the more she wanted to be in D.C. She was with her best friends, and she wanted to be part of history, and I'm happy she got to do it.”

Get celeb fashion, beauty tips, and more delivered directly to your inbox. Sign up for the Stylish by Us Weekly newsletter now!



