Bachelorette beauty! Fans were used to seeing JoJo Fletcher in her Bachelorette gowns, but with her rose ceremony days behind her, the former reality star is experimenting with fashion, and she could not be having more fun doing it. Fletcher opened up to Us Weekly all about her favorite trends, her celebrity fashion crush Olivia Culpo and a few style tricks she counts on to keep her looking great. Watch the video above.

Fashion Item She Won’t Leave Home Without

It’s all about the accessory when it comes to Fletcher, 26. She told Us, “I think a good handbag always completes an outfit. So if you have a boring, plain outfit get a really cute handbag.”

Celebrity Fashion Crush

Sorry, Jordan Rodgers, when it comes to fashion your fiancé only has eyes for Olivia Culpo.

“I love Olivia Culpo,” the Dallas native told Us. “I think her style is awesome. I think she does such a great job with everything that she is doing so I always look at what she is wearing to get ideas.”

Falling For These Trends

When there is a chill in the air you can find the former reality star showcasing layers, breaking out those boots and wearing her favorite fall colors.

Tricks of the Trade

When it comes to fashion and beauty there is one thing that always stands in the way: rain. In order to combat those rainy fall days Fletcher, who recently partnered with the NFL Style Lounge, advises to “put your hair in a pony to avoid the frizz.”

The Best Fashion Advice She’s Ever Received

“Take a risk,” Fletcher revealed. “I used to wear the same thing all the time. I used to wear my hair the exact same way all the time and now I’m experimenting a lot more and I actually really love it.”

To find out more of Fletcher’s fashion secrets, watch the video above!

