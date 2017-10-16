Julianne Moore is taking it all off and posing topless with more than $40,000 of bling in her new advertising campaign for John Hardy, which was announced on Monday, October 16. The artisan handcrafted jewelry company’s “Made for Legends” campaign celebrates dramatic, powerful and inspiring women, and emphasizes the power of jewelry as a way of self expression.



In the ad, the 56-year-old actress poses topless while wearing stacks of John Hardy’s Classic Chain and Modern Chain bracelets with her signature red tresses on full display. “We wear jewelry as talismans of the people and moments that we love,” the Academy Award winner and mother of two explains of the campaign. “Your legacy is more than what you've accomplished – it’s your story, your myth.”



The campaign, which also stars model and activist Adwoa Aboah, was shot by celebrated photographers Luigi Murenu and Iango Henzi. Glam was created by makeup artist Gucci Westman, all under the creative direction of MATTE Projects.



“Vulnerability to me is pure strength,” About says in the campaign video. “Self-love, that’s really powerful – I love the idea of gifting yourself. I cover myself in jewelry, I’m obsessed. Jewelry feels like it has got some soul, it’s not afraid to be different. It’s legendary.”



John Hardy jewelry was founded in 1975, but this is the debut collection from the company’s first female creative director. Celebrity fans of the Balinese bling brand include Emily Ratajkowski, Gabrielle Union, Jessica Alba, Zayn Malik and Zendaya Coleman.



