Thanks, but no thanks, bro! Mark Wahlberg revealed that Justin Bieber did indeed send the 45-year-old actor his latest Calvin Klein underwear ads. Wahlberg's reaction? Not so stoked.



When, on the Thursday, January 12, episode of Conan, O'Brien asked Wahlberg if Bieber reached out about CK, the Deepwater Horizon actor replied, "Actually, you know what, he is a very nice young man, he’s a friend of mine, I’ve spent time with him. He did send me the pictures and I was like, ‘You don't send a guy pictures like this in your underwear.'"



Courtesy TBS

Jokes aside, Wahlberg had plenty of nice things to say about the "Sorry" singer, 22. "He was proud, you know, it was a big deal for him to do," the Departed star, who posed for Calvin Klein during his "Marky Mark" days, said. "And I was like, I am at 45, a dad and a husband, a father of four, I’m trying to move away from that image. But you know what? People give him flak for growing up in the spotlight and they say he has a bit of an attitude, but look at the look on my face, I mean, I was the biggest punk in the world. He’s very nice and young and polite compared to what I was."

Courtesy Calvin Klein (2)

Noting Wahlberg's cocky facial expression in his ad, the host, 53, said, "You look like you're just causing yourself pain! That is the face you make when you squeeze your sack like that." To which the actor replied, "Well, I can't say I [haven't] done worse things, but yeah, that wasn't one of my proudest moments."



