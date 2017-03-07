The purple unicorn has a new gig! Dark and Lovely announced Friday, March 3, that R&B singer Justine Skye will be the brand’s latest hair color ambassador. Skye joins Mad Men actress Teyonah Parris and Saints & Sinners star Demetria McKinney as representatives for the 45-year-old black hair care company.

Shareif Ziyadat/WireImage

Skye, 21, will appear in Dark and Lovely ads and social media campaigns and partake in live events. The Brooklyn native also inspired the Passion Plum shade featured in its Go Intense! line. Dark and Lovely describes its newest at-home hair dye offering as “a powerfully-pigmented permanent, non-drip hair color developed for African American women of all hair textures.”

"I am so excited to be working with Dark and Lovely as their Hair Color Ambassador and I'm honored to have been the muse behind their new Go Intense! Passion Plum shade," Skye said in a statement. "My hair color is super important to my look because it defines who I am. It's a characteristic of mine that makes me feel comfortable and different from the rest. I'm a purple girl!"

Jamie McCarthy/WireImage

In addition to Passion Plum, Go Intense!, $6.99, is available online and in stores in two black shades, two blonde variations, three brown hues, Magic Plum and Spicy Red.

The exciting announcement came the same day Skye dropped two new remixes of her 2016 hit "U Don't Know" featuring Nigerian artist Wizkid. Check out her first video for Dark and Lovely, above, and hear her new songs here.

Be a trendsetter! Sign up now for the Stylish by Us Weekly newslettersto get celeb fashion, beauty tips, and more delivered directly to your inbox.