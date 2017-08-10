If modeling doesn’t work out for Kaia Gerber, there’s always the possibility of becoming a hairstylist! The up-and-coming model (and daughter of supermodel Cindy Crawford) gave hairdressing a whirl when she gave her dad, Rande Gerber, a lakeside trim.



John Sciulli/Getty

Crawford posted a snapshot of the duo sitting on a dock while Kaia, 15, gave her Casamigos cofounder father a quick trim. “Waterfront haircuts by @KaiaGerber. Anyone need a trim? ✂️," Crawford captioned the post on Wednesday, August 9.

In the pic, Kaia appears makeup-free with a tan triangle bikini top and mismatched black bikini bottoms. Her dad, meanwhile, wears board shorts.

The Marc Jacobs Daisy fragrance model knows a thing or two about hair — she received the “cool-girl” cut of the moment, the shag, from celebrity hairstylist Jen Atkin back in July.

When she’s not cutting hair, the modeling prodigy is currently the face of the Hanes x Karla T - Shirt campaign in which she sports the "perfect" white t-shirts designed by celebrity stylist Karla Welch.

