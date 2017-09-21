Jacopo Raule/Getty

Kaia Gerber had the blues when she opened Fendi’s Spring 2018 show in Milan on Wednesday, September 21. Cindy Crawford’s daughter rocked bold blue bangs to kick off the show, masterminded by Karl Lagerfeld.

The 16-year-old shared a selfie backstage dressed more casually in a cropped Metallica tee and leopard pants before she changed into her runway look. “Prep for Fendi,” she captioned the pic, in which she’s wearing her blue hairpiece.

prep for fendi A post shared by Kaia (@kaiagerber) on Sep 21, 2017 at 4:41am PDT

Hairstylist Sam McKnight created colorful clip-in faux bangs for the Fendi show to match the dark forest green Dior eye makeup chosen by makeup artist Peter Philips. “During the makeup test to figure out the look for the show, Peter had an array of liner marks on the back of his hand that were all sorts of greens and blues," explained McKnight to Allure, "so we decided to dye the hair pieces in similar tones."



Gerber also posted a photo of her striped runway look on Instagram, writing, “OPENING FENDI! Karl... you're a DREAM.” Working with Lagerfeld is major for any model and can cement your supermodel status … just ask Kendall Jenner, Gigi Hadid or Cara Delevingne, who are all muses of Karl’s. In addition to Fendi, Lagerfeld also runs Chanel and his own label, so getting involved with him can be a career-maker.

Kaia is enjoying a rapid rise to top model, considering she just walked in her first ever runway show at Raf Simons for Calvin Klein during New York Fashion Week on September 7. During NYFW, she also hit the runway for Coach, Marc Jacobs, Alexander Wang and Fenty Puma.

Jacopo Raule/Getty

“So I turned 16, got my driver’s license and right after passing, got on the plane and came here,” she told Vogue of attending her first NYFW, adding, “I’m shy. People don’t really realize it.”



Kai's supermodel mom revealed what tips she gave her gorgeous daughter on the modeling industry. “Be on time, be polite and professional, do what’s asked of you, and don’t have your head in your phone," Crawford told The Hollywood Reporter.

We can’t wait to see what other runways Kaia will grace in Milan and Paris!



Be a trendsetter! Sign up now for the Stylish by Us Weekly newslettersto get celeb fashion, beauty tips, and more delivered directly to your inbox.