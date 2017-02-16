Kim Kardashian/Snapchat

Breezy Yeezy? Kanye West debuted his Yeezy Season 5 collection on Wednesday, February 15, in NYC, and unlike his previous collection launches, his latest presentation was rather — dare we say it — tame?

While there wasn't an hours-long wait for the show to begin, and models weren't collapsing on the runway (an unfortunate side effect of standing in the scorching-hot September sun for hours on end last year), there were still a few surprises in store …

Kim Kardashian's Wardrobe Malfunction

Ray Tamarra/GC Images

Well, truth be told, it was likely on purpose, but the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star donned a sheer oxblood blouse — while leaving her bra at home. She finished her monochromatic ensemble with Cher hair and Yeezy booties.

Kendall Jenner Skipped the Show

Because she was starring in Anna Sui's runway show (alongside her BFFs Gigi and Bella Hadid). She did, however, join the Kardashian-Wests postshow, armed with McDonald's. Nuggets, anyone?

In Fact, None of Kim's Sisters Attended (Save for Kylie)

AKM-GSI

While two out of five sisters ain't bad, typically, West's shows get the full family's support (or at least a majority). Still, Kourtney and Khloé Kardashian were nowhere in sight, not to mention the family matriarch, Kris Jenner.

There Wasn't a Storm of Famous Models

A post shared by Kim Kardashian Snapchats (@kimksnapchats) on Feb 15, 2017 at 2:47pm PST

Teyana Taylor sat front row, but the runway itself was limited to a select few live models. Instead, West opted to show his clothes on models who were filmed for a video that projected behind the stage.

Overall, There Really Wasn't Much Drama

Marc Piasecki/GC Images (2)

Perhaps as a result of Kardashian and West's tumultuous autumn — the reality star was robbed at gunpoint in Paris in October, then West shut down his tour and was ultimately hospitalized — the show was low-key, for a Kanye West production, anyway). The rapper wore a necklace with his mother's name, Donda, written on it, over a plain black sweater, and he opted not to unveil a significant amount of new music, focusing instead on his latest threads, which, as always, were minimalist in nature.

Be a trendsetter! Sign up now for the Stylish by Us Weekly newsletters to get celeb fashion, beauty tips and more delivered directly to your inbox.