Fans of the first two collaborations between Claws star Karrueche Tran and makeup brand ColourPop will have something to celebrate this week: A third collection called Fem Rosa is about to be launched Thursday, July 13.

Tran took to social media to tease the palette in the line and explain the inspiration behind the name, writing on Instagram on July 9, “Like a rose, women are beautiful creations with strength that protects us like the thorns on a stem. 'FEM ROSA' explores the beauty between one of natures [sic] most treasured flowers and femininity.”

She continued, “I wanted to create a collection with substance and meaning. I intertwined my love for roses and my love for everything being a woman. I have a botanical book in my home in which I researched different roses, which inspired each color for the entire collection.”

'FEM ROSA' eyeshadow palette Karrueche x Colourpop @colourpopcosmetics Available 7.13.17!!! A post shared by karrueche (@karrueche) on Jul 8, 2017 at 6:50pm PDT

Also included in the collection will be a three-piece face palette featuring blush, highlighter and bronzer, as well as new ultra-glossy lip gloss shades, all in rich hues that echo the floral theme. The new collection will surely help fill the void makeup lovers have been feeling since her last limited-edition collection left colourpop.com on October 31.

This isn’t the brand’s only must-have collaboration. ColourPop is known for fun pairings such as its Hello Kitty collection of fall 2016. With a playful sense of whimsy and great pigments, this makeup company offers big color payoff in all its products. We’re sure these new shades won’t be any exception.

Get celeb fashion, beauty tips, and more delivered directly to your inbox. Sign up for the Stylish by Us Weekly newsletter now!

Be a trendsetter! Sign up now for the Stylish by Us Weekly newslettersto get celeb fashion, beauty tips, and more delivered directly to your inbox.