Kate Hudson is a glam pro — that’s undeniable. The actress had access to some of the best beauty, career and style advice around from her mother, the inimitable Goldie Hawn. In fact, Hudson’s friends even benefited from her mom’s amazing glam advice, which she shared with Jimmy Kimmel in a hilarious segment on Thursday, October 12.



The Fabletics designer sat down with the late night host to talk about her new book, “Pretty Fun,” and her new film, Marshall, and shared a fun little tid-bit about how she and her brother Oliver Hudson threw a party as teenagers while under the impression that their parents were not home. Turns out, Mamma Goldie was home, which Hudson found out when her mother entered the room wearing a negligé. According to Hudson, her mother paused momentarily before doling out some major beauty (and selfie) advice. “Kids … lighting is everything” said Hawn while she dimmed the light, according to her daughter, before she made her exit.



If that’s not life-changing beauty advice we don’t know what is! Stylish is thinking that Hawn might be psychic because this advice is more than applicable in 2017. Who hasn’t attempted an epic selfie, only to have it ruined by unflattering lighting?



Hudson also dished to Kimmel that prior to shaving her head for a project she was working on with Sia, she was nervous her head wasn’t going to look round. Turns out it is round — and the actress is rocking the look like no other. Check out the whole segment between Kate Hudson and Jimmy Kimmel below!



