Kate Hudson Hides Shaved Head Under Hat, Shows Off Abs Instead

It's true that Kate Hudson shaved her head for an upcoming movie role, but she's proving that the new look actually suits her really well!



The actress, 38, who first debuted her fresh buzz cut on July 25, was spotted leaving a Los Angeles dance studio on Sunday, August 6, while hiding her cropped 'do under a Fedora hat. One thing Hudson was not trying to conceal: Her insanely chiseled abs. The Mother's Day star wore a stringy black bralette — sans shirt — and colorful floral leggings. She also had on a pair of black flip flops, large, round sunglasses and carried a large, black tote.

Recently, the mom of two also hid her shaved head under a long, blonde wig closely resembling her signature hair. Hudson was seen leaving a set of her upcoming film Sister (the movie for which she abandoned her locks!) on July 31, in the wig and same straw Fedora hat. Her outfit was casual and comfy: a white hoodie with matching white sweats, a striped tee and a pair of fringed booties.

The Fabletics mogul first spoke about her new 'do a day after debuting it. "Freedom," she captioned a Wednesday, July 26, Instagram shot showing off her super short hair. She also gave a shout-out to Sia, who is directing the film, by using the hashtag "#OurBeautifulDirector."

Hudson is far from the first star to lop off all her locks in favor of a buzz cut. In recent months, Cara Delevingne, Katy Perry, Zoe Kravitz, Keke Palmer and Kristen Stewart have all rocked shaved heads.



